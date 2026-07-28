19,028 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6%

KMB opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.93.

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Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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