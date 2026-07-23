19,265 Shares in Aon plc $AON Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000.

Get AON alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,171,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,117,960,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,252,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,323,850,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AON by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,291,048,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in AON by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,770,975,000 after buying an additional 4,387,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,810,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $352.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $304.59 and a fifty-two week high of $381.00.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. AON's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,527,440. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AON wasn't on the list.

While AON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here