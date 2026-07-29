1,932,258 Shares in Sony Corporation $SONY Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,932,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,998,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,062 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $47,989,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sony by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742,402 shares of the company's stock worth $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,003 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,949,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,446,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Toshimoto Mitomo sold 25,000 shares of Sony stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,432,014. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravi Ahuja sold 36,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $776,292.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,208.88. This represents a 38.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sony News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Sony stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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