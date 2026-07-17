19,330 Shares in Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP Acquired by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,330 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Natural Resource Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the energy company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Fairholme Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.15.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.19. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Natural Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Natural Resource Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Resource Partners currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Natural Resource Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Craig bought 336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.18 per share, with a total value of $34,332.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,401.42. The trade was a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP NYSE: NRP is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

NRP's U.S.

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