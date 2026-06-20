19,512 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Clearwave Capital LLC

Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,512 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.9% of Clearwave Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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