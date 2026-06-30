19,564 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.15.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.83%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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