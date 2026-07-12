196,488 Shares in Fermi Inc. $FRMI Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRMI. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at $5,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter worth $2,208,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter worth $2,182,000. Finally, MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter worth $4,364,000.

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Fermi Trading Down 10.0%

Shares of FRMI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 72,369,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025,956. Fermi Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.78.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fermi Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fermi in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore lowered shares of Fermi from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fermi from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fermi from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fermi from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fermi has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRMI

Insider Transactions at Fermi

In other Fermi news, insider Mesut Uzman sold 79,509 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $501,701.79. Following the transaction, the insider owned 670,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,230,798.21. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Richard Perry sold 863,637 shares of Fermi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $6,313,186.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,827,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,701,269.17. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,178 shares of company stock worth $7,313,580 in the last three months.

Trending Headlines about Fermi

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Fermi priced an upsized $375 million convertible senior notes offering due 2031, which raises dilution concerns and adds to leverage. Fermi Inc. Prices Upsized Offering of $375 Million of Convertible Senior Notes - Dilution Offset Until 14.64 per Share

Fermi priced an upsized $375 million convertible senior notes offering due 2031, which raises dilution concerns and adds to leverage. Negative Sentiment: Multiple market reports say FRMI shares are under pressure after the company launched its convertible notes financing, with traders focusing on potential dilution rather than near-term growth catalysts. Fermi Shares Fall After Launching $350M Convertible Notes Offering

Multiple market reports say FRMI shares are under pressure after the company launched its convertible notes financing, with traders focusing on potential dilution rather than near-term growth catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option activity suggests traders expect continued volatility, but it does not offset the negative reaction to the financing news.

Unusually heavy call option activity suggests traders expect continued volatility, but it does not offset the negative reaction to the financing news. Neutral Sentiment: One report said Rep. Neugebauer dropped a meeting fight but will continue monitoring Fermi’s board, adding a governance headline without a clear operating impact. Neugebauer drops meeting fight but vows to monitor Fermi America Board

Fermi Profile

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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