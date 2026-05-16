198,286 Shares in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Acquired by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,286 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,234,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.10% of NetApp at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in NetApp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,293 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,667 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1,899.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $119.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.69 and a 52-week high of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.NetApp's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp's payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $117,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,164,112.86. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $314,650. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered NetApp from a "neutral" rating to a "mixed" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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