2,000 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 73,940.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,464 shares of the company's stock worth $101,520,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,022 shares of the company's stock worth $56,454,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,366,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 7,845.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 97,287 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock opened at $557.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.15. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,099.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.41). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 30.43%.The business had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $750.67.

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Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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