200,000 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $6,766,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.34% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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