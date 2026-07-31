200,000 Shares in Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS Acquired by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Compass Pathways at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 67.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 8,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Pathways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on Compass Pathways in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $25.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways Company Profile

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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