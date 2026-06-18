20,365 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Purchased by Asset One Wealth Management LLC

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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