20,750 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Acquired by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,318,095. This represents a 43.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $3,539,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 983,316 shares in the company, valued at $348,005,365.56. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,616 shares of company stock worth $49,371,944. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1,258.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $301.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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