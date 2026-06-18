211,305 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,305 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $61,038,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.09% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,521,691 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $2,763,824,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,133,231 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,482,785,000 after purchasing an additional 318,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,443,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx is still drawing support from recent cost-cutting efforts, AI-driven efficiency gains, and expectations that it could beat earnings estimates in the upcoming Q4 report. Several analyst commentaries say the company has the setup for a solid print. Article title

FedEx is still drawing support from recent cost-cutting efforts, AI-driven efficiency gains, and expectations that it could beat earnings estimates in the upcoming Q4 report. Several analyst commentaries say the company has the setup for a solid print. Positive Sentiment: FedEx announced a memorandum of understanding with China Southern Air Logistics that could strengthen its air-cargo network and improve connections through Guangzhou, which may help international shipping flows. Article title

FedEx announced a memorandum of understanding with China Southern Air Logistics that could strengthen its air-cargo network and improve connections through Guangzhou, which may help international shipping flows. Positive Sentiment: The board recently approved a 5% dividend increase, and the company’s pilot labor agreement was finalized earlier this month, reducing one source of labor uncertainty for investors. Article title

The board recently approved a 5% dividend increase, and the company’s pilot labor agreement was finalized earlier this month, reducing one source of labor uncertainty for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching key operating metrics ahead of the June 23 earnings release, with analysts focusing on more than just headline EPS and revenue estimates. Article title

Wall Street is closely watching key operating metrics ahead of the June 23 earnings release, with analysts focusing on more than just headline EPS and revenue estimates. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx is recovering from a logistics disruption in Vietnam after reducing cargo backlogs, but the incident highlights ongoing operational execution risk in parts of its network. Article title

FedEx is recovering from a logistics disruption in Vietnam after reducing cargo backlogs, but the incident highlights ongoing operational execution risk in parts of its network. Negative Sentiment: Shares have also been hurt by pre-earnings caution, with analysts expecting lower EPS than a year ago and noting tariff uncertainty as a risk factor heading into the report. Article title

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $325.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.40. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on FedEx from $457.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings cut FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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