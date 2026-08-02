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21,241 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Purchased by First Nebraska Trust Co

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with background
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Key Points

  • First Nebraska Trust Co acquired 21,241 shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter, valued at approximately $12.26 million and representing 1.1% of its portfolio.
  • Institutional investors own 44.58% of QQQ, with several other firms recently initiating or expanding positions in the Nasdaq-100 tracking ETF.
  • QQQ recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 from $0.73, while its technology-heavy holdings face competing pressures from strong AI demand, elevated inflation, interest-rate uncertainty and valuation concerns.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,241 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $12,260,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of First Nebraska Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
  • Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
  • Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
  • Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
  • Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
  • Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $715.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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