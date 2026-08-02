21,241 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Purchased by First Nebraska Trust Co

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,241 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $12,260,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of First Nebraska Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $715.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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