2,139 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by MSA Advisors LLC

MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.2% of MSA Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6%

TSLA opened at $307.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.67, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.82 and a one year high of $498.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla won permission to revive a U.K. lawsuit involving InterDigital and a patent-licensing platform. The case could help Tesla secure licensing terms for connected vehicles using 5G technology, although it is not a final legal victory. Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence

Tesla won permission to revive a U.K. lawsuit involving InterDigital and a patent-licensing platform. The case could help Tesla secure licensing terms for connected vehicles using 5G technology, although it is not a final legal victory. Positive Sentiment: Long-term power-purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas should provide Tesla with additional renewable electricity and battery capacity, supporting its energy-storage and AI infrastructure ambitions. Tesla to buy power from Arizona solar project

Long-term power-purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas should provide Tesla with additional renewable electricity and battery capacity, supporting its energy-storage and AI infrastructure ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain highly bullish: Wedbush reiterated a $600 target based on potential growth from full self-driving, Optimus and other AI businesses, while ARK Invest continued buying Tesla shares during the selloff. These views provide support but depend on substantial future execution. Wedbush issues $600 Tesla price target

Some analysts remain highly bullish: Wedbush reiterated a $600 target based on potential growth from full self-driving, Optimus and other AI businesses, while ARK Invest continued buying Tesla shares during the selloff. These views provide support but depend on substantial future execution. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says TSLA is deeply oversold after its extended decline, creating the possibility of a short-term rebound. However, oversold conditions do not resolve the company’s fundamental profitability and execution concerns. Tesla turns most oversold in over a year

Technical commentary says TSLA is deeply oversold after its extended decline, creating the possibility of a short-term rebound. However, oversold conditions do not resolve the company’s fundamental profitability and execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, but adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate. Operating income fell 57% to roughly $400 million, while capital expenditures surged 142% year over year and free cash flow turned negative. The combination of weaker margins and heavier spending is the primary reason for the post-earnings selloff.

Tesla’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, but adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate. Operating income fell 57% to roughly $400 million, while capital expenditures surged 142% year over year and free cash flow turned negative. The combination of weaker margins and heavier spending is the primary reason for the post-earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Tesla delayed a major growth timeline, intensifying concerns that robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-related businesses may take longer to commercialize. Elon Musk has acknowledged “substantial” challenges, weakening confidence in the near-term growth narrative. Tesla delays biggest growth story

Reports say Tesla delayed a major growth timeline, intensifying concerns that robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-related businesses may take longer to commercialize. Elon Musk has acknowledged “substantial” challenges, weakening confidence in the near-term growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Investors also face intense EV competition, including BYD’s improving performance and planned humanoid-robot launch. With Tesla still trading at a very high earnings multiple despite deteriorating automotive profitability, analysts warn that the stock leaves little room for execution mistakes.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. President Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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