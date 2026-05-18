21,548 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.19 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.98 and a one year high of $259.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.41 and its 200 day moving average is $211.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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