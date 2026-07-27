220,014 Shares in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Bought by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,014 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.10% of W.P. Carey as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The firm's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report).

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