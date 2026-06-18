225,000 Shares in Halliburton Company $HAL Bought by Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,000 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Halliburton makes up 2.3% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $8,189,830.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,036,019.94. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $255,535.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $636,230. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 391,932 shares of company stock worth $15,999,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halliburton from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.27.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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