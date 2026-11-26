First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 227,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.71% of Franklin Electric worth $72,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 66.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company's stock.

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Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FELE stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $115.82.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $633.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Franklin Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric is a global manufacturer of systems and components used to move water and fuel. Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company serves residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal and industrial markets. Its water-related products include submersible motors and pumps, groundwater and wastewater systems, water treatment equipment, and controls and drives. Franklin Electric also supplies pumping and related equipment for applications such as pressure boosting, irrigation and dewatering.

See Also

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