22,949 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Purchased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,949 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the technology company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

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Guidewire Software Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.30 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $219,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,921,551.52. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $142,443.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,564,114.73. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report).

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