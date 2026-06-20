22,952 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Purchased by Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,952 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,309 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $152,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,924,589.65. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WMB opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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