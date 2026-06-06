22,976 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,976 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $731,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 932,485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $516,711,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,854,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $120.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CHKP opened at $135.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $233.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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