23,260 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,260 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. Arista Networks accounts for 0.6% of Clare Market Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after buying an additional 1,960,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $42,697,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,283,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,934,522,142.56. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,907,080 shares of company stock valued at $474,355,842. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.94 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

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