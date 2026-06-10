23,338 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Bought by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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