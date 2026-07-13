23,490 Shares in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,490 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Qualys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Qualys by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,636 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,832 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,002 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $168,380,000 after purchasing an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company's stock.

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Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $152.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $164.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $103,994.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $750,995.75. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 73,846 shares of company stock worth $9,239,073 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Qualys from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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