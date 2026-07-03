24,064 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Purchased by Vertrix Wealth Management LLC

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,064 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Vertrix Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Up 2.0%

CVX stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $183.65 and its 200 day moving average is $180.48. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $145.58 and a one year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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