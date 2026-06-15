24,863 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,863 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,194,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Mastercard by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $489.36 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

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Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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