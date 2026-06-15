Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

24,863 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought 24,863 shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter, a stake valued at about $14.2 million. Mastercard now represents roughly 2.1% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 10th-largest holding.
  • Mastercard’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $4.60 versus $4.41 expected and revenue of $8.40 billion topping estimates. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year, underscoring continued business strength.
  • Recent developments include preliminary judicial approval of Mastercard’s revised $38 billion swipe-fee settlement and the launch of an AI-focused payment framework, Agent Pay for Machines. These moves could reduce legal uncertainty while creating a new growth avenue in autonomous commerce.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,863 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,194,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Mastercard by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $489.36 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mastercard Right Now?

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines