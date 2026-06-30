24,879 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,879 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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