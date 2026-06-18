25,000 Shares in Dave Inc. $DAVE Purchased by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. Dave comprises approximately 3.0% of 4D Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dave at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 390,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,839 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $151,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,100 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $110,506,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,295 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,163 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

More Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that Dave trades below the industry P/E average despite strong profitability metrics, including nearly 80% return on equity, healthy margins, low debt, and rising member growth, suggesting the stock could still be undervalued. Article Title

Zacks highlighted that Dave trades below the industry P/E average despite strong profitability metrics, including nearly 80% return on equity, healthy margins, low debt, and rising member growth, suggesting the stock could still be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles in the feed focus on unrelated personal finance commentary from Dave Ramsey and non-material stories about Dave & Buster’s, which are not directly relevant to Dave Inc.’s stock. Article Title

Other articles in the feed focus on unrelated personal finance commentary from Dave Ramsey and non-material stories about Dave & Buster’s, which are not directly relevant to Dave Inc.’s stock. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark’s downgrade from strong-buy to hold is the clearest negative catalyst in the news flow and likely a key reason investors are selling the stock today. Read More: Read More.

Dave Price Performance

Shares of DAVE opened at $285.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average is $216.68. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.21 and a fifty-two week high of $318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Dave announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dave

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an "accumulate" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Dave from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAVE

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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