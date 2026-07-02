25,109 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $243,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $183,110,000 after acquiring an additional 140,149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.61. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,318.70. This represents a 44.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,973.44. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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