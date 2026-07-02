Go Pro
→ Solar is dead. Here’s what replaces it. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

25,109 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
Xenon Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Corient Private Wealth LLC bought 25,109 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter, a stake valued at about $1.125 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Xenon remains very high, with several large investors including Avoro, Janus Henderson, and Wellington also increasing their positions; overall, 95.45% of the stock is held by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Xenon’s shares recently traded near their 52-week high, and analysts remain generally positive with a “Buy” consensus and an average price target of $77.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $243,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $183,110,000 after acquiring an additional 140,149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.61. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,318.70. This represents a 44.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,973.44. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Xenon Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xenon Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
tc pixel
The AI agent that could reach every American by month's end
The AI agent that could reach every American by month's end
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
Microsoft Solves AI’s Biggest Bottleneck With Chevron Deal
Microsoft Solves AI’s Biggest Bottleneck With Chevron Deal
By Chris Markoch | June 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines