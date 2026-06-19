2,519 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Purchased by Stone Wealth Partners

Stone Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,519 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.79.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $1,070.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $757.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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