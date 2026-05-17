2,546 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Bought by Millennium Capital Advisors LLC

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $365.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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