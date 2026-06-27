257,350 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,350 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $33,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,251,183 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $11,256,713,000 after buying an additional 408,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,360,060 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $4,527,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $3,880,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,038,675 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 648,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,847,367 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,389,862,000 after purchasing an additional 193,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,448,500. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.ConocoPhillips's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 57.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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