25,811 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,811 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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