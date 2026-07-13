26,139 Shares in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 68,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company's stock worth $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 124,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,667,566.76. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 971,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,217,616. The trade was a 75.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,117,545 shares of company stock valued at $128,998,420 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.80.

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Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%.The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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