26,261 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Bought by Cornerstone Planning LLC

Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,261 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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