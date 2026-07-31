2,639 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Zacks Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $430.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $411.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.24. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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