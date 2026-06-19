2,654 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Micron Technology comprises 0.7% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $913.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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