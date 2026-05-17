26,665 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:NVO opened at $44.71 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk reported encouraging early data for its oral Wegovy program, with trial results highlighting meaningful weight-loss efficacy and better tolerability, reinforcing confidence in the company’s GLP-1 pipeline. Article Title

Novo Nordisk reported encouraging early data for its oral Wegovy program, with trial results highlighting meaningful weight-loss efficacy and better tolerability, reinforcing confidence in the company’s GLP-1 pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent Q1 results beat estimates and it raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting the core business remains resilient despite a tougher competitive environment. Article Title

The company’s recent Q1 results beat estimates and it raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting the core business remains resilient despite a tougher competitive environment. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is increasingly focused on Novo Nordisk’s restructuring efforts, oral Ozempic/Wegovy launches, and telehealth partnerships, which are being viewed as potential growth drivers. Article Title

Investor commentary is increasingly focused on Novo Nordisk’s restructuring efforts, oral Ozempic/Wegovy launches, and telehealth partnerships, which are being viewed as potential growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Hims & Hers noted a Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership as part of its weight-loss care expansion, underscoring broader commercial adoption of Novo’s obesity treatments. Article Title

Hims & Hers noted a Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership as part of its weight-loss care expansion, underscoring broader commercial adoption of Novo’s obesity treatments. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Novo Nordisk’s valuation, long-term returns, and stock forecasts, but these were mostly commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Article Title

Several articles discussed Novo Nordisk’s valuation, long-term returns, and stock forecasts, but these were mostly commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a disclosure about gifted share transactions linked to CFO associates, which appears administrative rather than a major operating issue. Article Title

There was also a disclosure about gifted share transactions linked to CFO associates, which appears administrative rather than a major operating issue. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary continues to emphasize competitive pressure from Eli Lilly’s expanding GLP-1 portfolio, raising concerns about Novo Nordisk’s ability to defend its obesity market leadership. Article Title

Market commentary continues to emphasize competitive pressure from Eli Lilly’s expanding GLP-1 portfolio, raising concerns about Novo Nordisk’s ability to defend its obesity market leadership. Negative Sentiment: One analyst-style piece explicitly argued against upgrading the stock, reflecting skepticism that the recent rebound has fully resolved the company’s longer-term challenges. Article Title

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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