267,275 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Bought by True Light Capital Pte. Ltd.

True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 267,275 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $39,177,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 17.7% of True Light Capital Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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