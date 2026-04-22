26,750 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,437 shares of the company's stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,723 shares of the company's stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $103.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised J. M. Smucker to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.31.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. J. M. Smucker's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is -37.32%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

See Also

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