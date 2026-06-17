2,696 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Stark Wealth Management LLC

Stark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $503,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Stark Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock valued at $277,398,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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