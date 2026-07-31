27,200 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 985 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $1,690,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,210,205.91. This trade represents a 43.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James N. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,094,543 shares in the company, valued at $91,065,977.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $22,088,050 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Corcept Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Corcept reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, well above the $0.02 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 31.7% year over year to $256.1 million, exceeding expectations of approximately $221.2 million. Operating profit increased 54.8% to $41.3 million. Corcept second-quarter financial results

Corcept reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, well above the $0.02 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 31.7% year over year to $256.1 million, exceeding expectations of approximately $221.2 million. Operating profit increased 54.8% to $41.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 outlook: Management raised its full-year revenue forecast to $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, above the roughly $1.0 billion analyst consensus. The increase reflects continued Korlym growth and a strong launch for Lifyorli. CORT Q2 earnings and raised outlook

Management raised its full-year revenue forecast to $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, above the roughly $1.0 billion analyst consensus. The increase reflects continued Korlym growth and a strong launch for Lifyorli. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increase: Piper Sandler reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and raised its price target to $165 from $88, signaling substantially greater confidence in Corcept’s growth prospects. Piper Sandler Corcept rating

Piper Sandler reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and raised its price target to $165 from $88, signaling substantially greater confidence in Corcept’s growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Financial position: Corcept ended the quarter with $111.0 million in cash and equivalents and generated $33.5 million in operating cash flow, providing resources to support commercialization and development activities.

Corcept ended the quarter with $111.0 million in cash and equivalents and generated $33.5 million in operating cash flow, providing resources to support commercialization and development activities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed ownership signals: Institutional activity was balanced, with 189 investors increasing positions and 194 reducing them during the latest reporting period.

Institutional activity was balanced, with 189 investors increasing positions and 194 reducing them during the latest reporting period. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation risk: Recent insider activity was heavily weighted toward sales, including transactions by senior executives. Following the rally, the stock also trades at a very elevated valuation, which could increase sensitivity to any slowdown in growth or execution issues.

Recent insider activity was heavily weighted toward sales, including transactions by senior executives. Following the rally, the stock also trades at a very elevated valuation, which could increase sensitivity to any slowdown in growth or execution issues. Negative Sentiment: Contrasting analyst view: Wolfe Research recently downgraded Corcept to “underperform,” highlighting that not all analysts share the bullish outlook. Wolfe Research downgrade

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 27.3%

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.72 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $122.21.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $256.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.52%.The company's revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $95.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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