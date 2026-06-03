2,720,271 Shares in Trimble Inc. $TRMB Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,720,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $213,133,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of Trimble as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trimble by 12,120.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,305 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $67,741,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $56,747,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after acquiring an additional 675,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,540,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

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