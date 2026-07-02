2,730 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Bought by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating on Broadcom and kept a $485 price target, citing strong AI ASIC demand and growth tied to customers like OpenAI and Anthropic. UBS Reaffirms Buy Rating on Broadcom (AVGO) Amid AI ASIC Demand and OpenAI, Anthropic Growth

UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating on Broadcom and kept a $485 price target, citing strong AI ASIC demand and growth tied to customers like OpenAI and Anthropic. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating and a $550 price target, reinforcing the view that Broadcom still has meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst updates Broadcom (AVGO) stock price target

Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating and a $550 price target, reinforcing the view that Broadcom still has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom’s growing role in custom AI silicon and its partnership with OpenAI on the “Jalapeño” AI accelerator, which supports the bullish narrative around its AI revenue opportunity. What Broadcom (AVGO)'s Jalapeño AI Accelerator Partnership With OpenAI Means For Shareholders

Several articles highlighted Broadcom’s growing role in custom AI silicon and its partnership with OpenAI on the “Jalapeño” AI accelerator, which supports the bullish narrative around its AI revenue opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Broadcom and kept a Buy rating, adding to the list of supportive but not market-moving analyst updates.

Erste Group Bank slightly raised FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Broadcom and kept a Buy rating, adding to the list of supportive but not market-moving analyst updates. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Broadcom as a strong growth stock and a key AI beneficiary, but these are mostly reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than new catalysts.

Market commentary continues to frame Broadcom as a strong growth stock and a key AI beneficiary, but these are mostly reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares at an average price of $373.86, extending recent insider-selling headlines that can weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing for Justine Page sale

Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares at an average price of $373.86, extending recent insider-selling headlines that can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader articles about Broadcom’s recent slump and questions about valuation suggest investors are becoming more cautious after the stock’s strong run, even with bullish analysts arguing the weakness is a buying opportunity.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $369.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.00 and a 200-day moving average of $362.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.73 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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