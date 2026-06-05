27,413 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Purchased by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.3% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $316.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.58.

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Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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