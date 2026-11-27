Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,403 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 285,945 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of Dollar General worth $46,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.19. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.47. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $11.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Dollar General News

Investors following DG have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Dollar General has factors that could support an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on December 3. That is an analyst expectation, not a reported result. Dollar General earnings preview

Zacks says Dollar General has factors that could support an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on December 3. That is an analyst expectation, not a reported result. Neutral Sentiment: A separate DG-versus-Ross Stores comparison raises the question of which retailer is the better value, but the available summary gives no clear conclusion or new company-specific catalyst. DG versus ROST value comparison

A separate DG-versus-Ross Stores comparison raises the question of which retailer is the better value, but the available summary gives no clear conclusion or new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The FTC and 20 states are suing Dollar General over allegations that customers were charged more at checkout than shelf prices indicated. Pomerantz also announced an investor-claims investigation. The allegations are not established findings, but the legal and reputational risks could weigh on sentiment. Report on multistate pricing lawsuit Pomerantz investor investigation announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer that sells everyday essentials and other merchandise through its Dollar General stores. Its product mix includes food, household supplies, health and beauty products, seasonal items, home goods and apparel, with both national brands and the company's own private-label products. Founded in 1939 as J.L. Turner and Son, the company is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Its stores primarily serve communities across the United States, including rural and suburban areas.

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