29,200 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.10% of Amalgamated Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 84,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Amalgamated Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amalgamated Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 748 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $29,934.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $892,726.14. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 2,285 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $91,194.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $536,510.13. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,482 shares of company stock valued at $335,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.7%

AMAL stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Amalgamated Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. NASDAQ: AMAL is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

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