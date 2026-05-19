2,962 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CAT opened at $862.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.24 and a 12 month high of $931.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's 50 day moving average is $778.33 and its 200-day moving average is $683.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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